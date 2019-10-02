SEASIDE — Celebrating 15 years in 2019, the next Seaside First Saturday Art Walk, will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5. The free event takes place between Holladay Drive and Broadway Street in the Historic Gilbert District of downtown Seaside.
Shine Fair Trade, 609 Broadway St.
Artisan show featuring artists, potters, quilters, craft brewers and crafters who will display their talents and wares. All of the wonderful gifts you have come to expect from Fair Trade are waiting to be discovered. Snacks, drinks and live music provided.
Peddler’s Row, 604 Broadway St.
Featuring an assortment of art and antiques ranging from woodcarvings to paintings to metalwork and more.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Celebrating all the colors of fall with an Open House featuring the whimsical, seasonal art of mixed media artist Patty Thurlby, handcrafted vintage china jewelry by Cathy Tippin and Valeri Darling’s mixed media celebrity portraits and journals. Snack on pumpkin bread, candy corn and cider while enjoying live music by guitarist David Crabtree accompanied on saxophone and flute by Ray Coffey.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
Featuring a collectable model boat of Christopher Columbus’ Santa Maria 1492 flagship in wood, brass, twine, wire and flags, possibly from the 1920s. The model includes a handsome glass and wood display case.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Opening reception for “A Fine Line,” featuring representational and non-representational works of art. There will be an artist’s talk at 5:30 p.m. and a habitat lecture by naturalist Neal Maine at 6 p.m. with painting demonstrations by Paul Brent and live music by Shirley 88. Regional artists in the show include Sharon Abbott-Furze, Bill Baily, Jo Pomeroy-Crockett, Karen Doyle, Bob Kroll, Linda Fenton-Mendenhall, Carolyn Lindberg, Emily Miller, Christine Trexel and Russell J. Young.
“The trees with their delicate branches, handsome trunks, bark textures and leaf patterns reveal lines, in what I believe, is their most beautiful season,” said artist Karen Doyle.
The gallery welcomes coastal artists Rebecca Herren and Dorota Haber-Lehigh. Haber-Lehigh depicts Pacific Northwest native plants, portraying their sculptural beauty and brings attention to the importance of ecological diversity of nature to emphasize nature’s and human fragility. Keeping in mind the coastal landscape, Herren’s work is abstract lines of color, texture and movement. The gallery is introducing emerging artists Ray Althaus and W. T. Brown.
Art in the Loft at Beach Books, 616 Broadway St.
Featuring Jeffery Hall and Jim Zaleski, contemporary abstract expressionists who incorporate digital tools into their creative processes in an exhibit titled “The New Media Art Movement/ Rise of the Tradigitalists.” This evolving New-Age art form is rapidly gaining acceptance from traditional artists. Both artists will meet with art walk guests to discuss the genre.
Seaside Yarn and Fiber, 10A N. Holladay Drive
Featuring an eclectic mix of hand-dyed yarn, macramé and décor items that fill every nook and cranny. Plan to take time to poke through the assortment of items and visit with the owner, who is choke full of information on the art of fiber.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Combing the best of two worlds, art with craft beers, ciders and wines. Cutting edge art covers the walls including a fine collection of hand-made fused glass tiles and on the window sill an ever-changing series of painted rocks.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 737 Broadway St., #2
Featuring mixed media monotypes by Bend artist Michelle Lindblloom. “My approach is intuitive. It is a visual playground of colors, textures, shapes and movement. My imagery portrays continuous dialogues with my psyche along with my awareness of everyday experiences.”
Westport Winery, 810 Broadway St.
Featuring artist Teresa Weisman-Knight who in addition to creating whimsical and functional works in photography has also traveled across the Americas to the Antarctic and Arctic Oceans. Meet the artist in the winery.
Blue Bond Art Studio and Gallery, 417 S. Holladay Drive
Fully rooted in the West, find original art, mostly oil work, by Blue Bond, who is a sought after Seaside artist by collectors from all over the country.
Starry Night Art Hotel and Inn, 811 First Ave.
Featuring new art from Judy Haas, an Oregon artist working in acrylics, watercolors and mixed media. Originals mostly small enough to fit in guest’s luggage and extremely affordable in a style that feels like sophisticated folk art.
Find additional original art during the day at: Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive; Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St., Dough Dough Bakery, 8 N Holladay Drive and Westport Winery, 810 Broadway St.
