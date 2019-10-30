SEASIDE — Celebrating 15 years in 2019, the next Seaside First Saturday Art Walk, will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2. The free event takes place between Holladay Drive and Broadway Street in the Historic Gilbert District of downtown Seaside.
Gilbert District Gallery, 613 Broadway
Featuring Seaside watercolor artist Dave Bartholet who has illustrated magazine covers and was commissioned by the National Wildlife Refuge to commemorate its 100 years. The gallery offers Bartholet’s watercolors, limited edition prints, oil paintings, greeting cards and jewelry.
Shine Fair Trade, 609 Broadway St.
Artisan show featuring artists, potters, quilters, craft brewers and crafters who will display their talents and wares. All of the wonderful gifts you have come to expect from Fair Trade are waiting to be discovered. Snacks, drinks and live music provided.
Peddler’s Row, 604 Broadway St.
Featuring an assortment of art and antiques ranging from woodcarvings to paintings to metalwork and more.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
An encore of the fall open house, the gallery presents resident artists Robin Montero, Jan Barber, Patty Thurlby and Cathy Tippin, who will all be present. Snack on tasty treats while enjoying live music by guitarist David Crabtree accompanied on saxophone and flute by Ray Coffey.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
Featuring a limited edition work by Rod Frederick, who attended Willamette University. In addition to his peaceful views of natural habitats, he is known for his art in different sizes and shapes — each chosen to best suit his balanced images of the wilderness.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Opening reception for “Made,” an exhibition for works of Northwest artisans with a dose of imperfection to suggest a human element in the creative process. Featuring harp maker Duane Bolster, basket maker Carol Bolster, wood worker Mike Brown, calligrapher Penelope Culbertson, glass maker Christine Downs, paper crane crafter Peggy Evans, quilt maker Cherry Harris, pottery maker Suzy Holland and mixed media maker JoAnn Pari-Mueller. Welcoming woven pine needle maker Martha Denham and wood turner Tom Willing. Introducing metal smith Nikki Hall and potter Marcia Hudson. There will be an artist talk at 5:30 p.m., a naturalist lecture at 6 p.m. and live music by Shirley 88.
Art in the Loft at Beach Books, 616 Broadway St.
Hosting “This is the Season,” a group show of artists who have shown in the gallery over the past year. Artwork will include a variety of artistic styles in “small,” affordable formats. Original paintings, prints, cards and books will be available.
Seaside Yarn and Fiber, 10A N. Holladay Drive
Featuring the art of yarn as a creative outlet to the coastal community. “Knitting is an excellent way to relax,” says owner and manager Allie Kloster. “It’s also a perfectly portable option for crafting on the go.”
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Combining the best of two worlds, art with craft beers, ciders and wines. Cutting edge art covers the walls including a fine collection of hand-made fused glass tiles and on the window sill an ever-changing series of painted rocks.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 737 Broadway St., #2
Featuring kiln-fired glass by Nancy Bosse, who learned skills taking classes in numerous artistic focuses including stained glass, hand beveling and Raku.
Blue Bond Art Studio and Gallery, 417 S. Holladay Drive
Fully rooted in the West, find original art, mostly oil work, by Blue Bond, who is a sought after Seaside artist by collectors from all over the country.
Starry Night Art Hotel and Inn, 811 First Ave.
Featuring art by Libby Grise, who creates provocative shadow boxes with a hand written story on the back. Grise explores complex ideas like the challenges of motherhood and childhood, religion, life, love and more.
Find additional original art during the day at: Westport Winery, 810 Broadway St., Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive; Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St. and at Dough Dough Bakery, 8 N Holladay Drive.
