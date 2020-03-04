SEASIDE — The Seaside First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. The free event takes place between Holladay Drive and Broadway Street in the Historic Gilbert District of downtown Seaside.
Blue Bond Gilbert District Gallery
417 S. Holladay Drive
Showcasing original art, featuring portraits and wildlife. Bond’s art mostly features oil work.
Shine Fair Trade
609 Broadway St.
Featuring tie dye fiber art fashions of Kathmandu. Items are handmade from artisans around the world. Live music by Sedonna Torres.
SunRose Gallery
606 Broadway St.
Introducing colorful alcohol ink florals by artist Rosalie Kruissink. Other featured artists include Robin Montero, Patty Thurlby and Steve Provo. Live music by David Crabtree and Ray Coffey.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables
608 Broadway St.
Featuring Washington-based sculptor Rick Wilcox. Wilcox also creates driftwood sculptures featuring genuine antique fishing floats.
Fairweather House and Gallery
612 Broadway St.
Opening reception for “A Fresh Start,” an exhibit featuring several artists. Artist lectures will be held at 5:30 p.m. and naturalist Neal Maine will talk at 6 p.m. The exhibit will be accompanied by live music with Shirley 88.
Art-in-the-Loft at Beach Books
616 Broadway St.
Featuring a mixed media showcase from artists April Hoff and Debbi Wharton Estes.
Seaside Yarn and Fiber
10A N. Holladay Drive
Unveiling a new collection of handmade weavings. Other mixed media work will be for sale.
The Whet Spot
12 N. Holladay Drive
Showcasing the art of Seaside-based painter Billy Lutz.
Angi D Wildt Gallery
737 Broadway St., #2
Featuring several artists who are inspired by the Oregon Coast. Artists include Dave Bartholet, Richard Burke, DC Yorksie, Ty McNeeley, Quata Cody, Angi D Wildt, Christine Kende and Michelle Lindlom.
Find additional original art during the day at: Bliss Mercantile & Brocante, 735 Broadway St.; Westport Winery, 810 Broadway St.; Starry Night Art Hotel and Inn, 811 First Ave.; Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive; Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St.; and Dough Dough Bakery, 8 N. Holladay Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.