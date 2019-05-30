SEASIDE — Celebrating 15 years in 2019, the next Seaside First Saturday Art Walk will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 1. The free event takes place between Holladay Drive and Broadway Street in the Historic Gilbert District of downtown Seaside.
Shine Fair Trade, 609 Broadway St.
Featuring exclusive jewelry and art where everything is handmade. As a member of the Fair Trade Federation, Shine demonstrates a genial and equitable approach to conducting business.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Introducing new credit card mosaics by Mari Cardinal Walker and whimsical upcycled mixed media art by Patty Thurlby. Live music will be provided by David Crabtree on guitar and banjo, accompanied on sax and flute by SunRose owner Ray Coffey.
Pacific Heirloom, 608 Broadway St.
Featuring primitive masks that have most evidently influenced European and Western art in styles such as cubism, fauvism and expressionism. Most of the vintage collection have taken inspiration from the diverse heritage of African masks. In addition featuring “Oregon-grown” antiques, art and collectibles selected by Kay Kenny.
Gilbert District Gallery, 613 Broadway
Featuring original watercolors, bronzes, giclees, prints, Native American jewelry, oil paints, greeting cards, nature designs and gifts by selected co-op artists from Washington and Oregon.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Ode to the Tides exhibit, “Place One in Seaside,” celebrating the aesthetic and ecological significance of Oregon’s estuaries and tide pools, hosted by The Wetlands Conservancy and partnering with the Clatsop County Cultural Coalition, Oregon Sea Grant, and Institute for Natural Resources. The traveling exhibit includes artwork of all kinds, from paintings to fiber, wood, stone, glass and ceramics. With regional and local artists displaying their work, the exhibit and sale bring together a multitude of styles and creativity. wetlandsconservancy.org
LIVE water-related harp music and more by Rebecca Szymanski and Christine Sauer, performing as part of a June First worldwide event called “Random Acts of Harping.” janetlanier.com/page/random-acts-of-harping
Estuary habitat lecture by naturalist Neal Maine at 6 p.m.
Art-in-the-Loft at Beach Books, 616 Broadway St.
Ode to the Tides exhibit, “Place Two in Seaside,” featuring juried art for purchase. A portion of the sale of each piece of art will support The Wetlands Conservancy’s program to conserve Oregon’s Coastal estuaries.
The Wetlands Conservancy is the only organization in Oregon dedicated to working in partnership with communities statewide to permanently protect, conserve and restore Oregon’s greatest wetlands – our most biologically rich and diverse lands. The mission of The Wetlands Conservancy is to conserve, enhance and restore the physical and ecological values of Oregon’s greatest wetlands for current and future generations.
Live keyboard music by Shirley 88.
Seaside Yarn and Fiber, 10A N. Holladay Drive
Welcoming Sarah Pedersen, the artist behind The Dye Project yarns. Come in to meet the artist, who traveled from Santa Cruz, Calif., to attend the Art Walk. In addition, view the special collection of yarn. Supporting local and selected handmade artisans.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Featuring local artists ranging from the amateur to the professional artist for providing Art Walk visitors access to a wide range of art. In addition, The Whet Spot offers a relaxed, friendly, adults-only atmosphere where patrons can enjoy craft beers, ciders and wines.
Westport Winery, 810 Broadway St.
Named one of the top 20 most admired wineries in North America by Winery & Vineyard Management Magazine, Westport Winery offers tasting of more than 34 award-winning wines and ciders, plus cool gifts and free gift wrap. Featuring wine label art by Darryl Easter.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 737 Broadway St., #2
Located in the historic Beacon Building. Featuring photography by Ty McNeeley; mosaics by Suzanne Vaughan; oil paintings by Quata Cody, J. Wesley Willis and Julie Olson; glass by Louis Andrew Schaffer, Christine Kende and Nancy Bosse; jewelry by Cindy Erickson, sculptures by Bud Egger and consigned art from private collections.
Blue Bond Art Studio and Gallery, 417 S. Holladay Drive
Featuring oil paintings and acrylics by Blue Bond, an accomplished Seaside professional artist whose specialty is in portraits and wildlife. With over fifty years of experience, the artist teaches one-to-one classes in oil or acrylic to novices and experienced painters alike.
Starry Night Inn, 811 First Ave.
Featuring Caroline Green’s bird art. The artist uses glazing techniques to create intriguing layered paintings inspired by the Pacific Northwest environment and include crows or owls. Starry Night is an art motel that offers artist residencies. The art at the motel is curated by Chris Haberman.
Find additional original art during the day at Peddler’s Row, 604 Broadway Street; Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive; Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St. and at Dough Dough Bakery, 8 N Holladay Drive.
