SunRose Gallery
Highlighting three mosaic artists: Kath Jones, Anna Meyrick and Charlotte Bruhn. Jones uses mixed media in organic colors; Meyrick features vibrant stained glass and Bruhn integrates her handmade ceramics with natural stone.
To view the art, contact gallery owner Cathy Tippin at cathytippin@gmail.com or 503-717-2685.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables
Featuring photographer Cindi Kaliszewski. Photos are showcased in rice paper mounted on glass and driftwood. Images are also matted and framed.
To view the art, call 520-661-2570.
Fairweather House and Gallery
Featuring an exhibit titled “SUMMER SERVED,” with art by Paul Brent, Karen Doyle, Melissa Jander, Sharon Johnson and Kathleen Johnson. Wooden utensils and bowls by Tom Willing will also be displayed.
To view the art, contact gallery owner Denise Fairweather at fairweatherkd@gmail.com or facebook.com/fairweatherhouseandgallery/.
Blue Bond Art Studio and Gallery
Featuring oil paintings and acrylics by Blue Bond, whose specialties include portraits and wildlife.
To view the art, contact Bond at 360-921-4672 or facebook.com/BondStudioGallery2016.
Angi D Wildt Gallery
Featuring photographs and paintings inspired by the reflections on the Oregon Coast shores and other bodies of water through the exhibit “Northwest Reflections.”
To view the art, visit angidwildtgallery.com.
