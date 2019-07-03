SEASIDE — Celebrating 15 years in 2019, the next Seaside First Saturday Art Walk will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, July 6. The free event takes place between Holladay Drive and Broadway Street in the Historic Gilbert District of downtown Seaside.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Showcasing the art of Billy Lutz, one of Seaside’s most famous artists, who has painted in themes for 30 years. Lutz developed a philosophy of collectivism premised on the requirements of individual motive and other paradoxes. Lutz, a self-employed artist and sign painter, has provided for his family of five all his adult life. His work is available at Portland Art Museum’s Online Collections.
Seaside Yarn and Fiber, 10A N. Holladay Drive
Featuring the art of yarn as a much-needed creative outlet to the coastal community. “Knitting is an excellent way to relax,” says owner/manager, Allie Kloster. “It’s also a perfectly portable option for crafting on the go.”
Art-in-the-Loft at Beach Books, 616 Broadway St.
Hosting the “Westside ArtShare Group,” an all women artist group from Western Washington county. This multi-talented group will exhibit mixed media artwork, unique variations and interpretations of the theme “Summer Vacation.” Participating artists are Lori Hicke, Riis Griffen, Elizabeth Higgins, Carole Zenny, Megan Turner Baxter, Debbie Grover, Theresa Magsig Kotvis, Laura Thode and Suzanne Ebert.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Opening reception for “Making Waves,” Fairweather Gallery’s month-long July exhibition, exploring the deep, multifaceted relationship with the ocean. Art in the exhibition includes new original works by North Coast artists and reveals the extraordinary impact of the sea and waves. Featured artists are Blue Bond, Nick Brakel, Paul Brent, Victoria Brooks, Leah Kohlenberg, Karen Lewis, Emily Miller, Lee Munsell, Richard Newman, Ron Nicolaides, Jan Rimerman, Lisa Sofia Robinson, Peg Wells, Russell J. Young and Dale Veith. The gallery is introducing artists Sharon Furze and Phil Juttelstad. Attending artists will offer lectures about their work starting at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a “Making Waves” habitat talk by naturalist Neal Maine.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
Featuring antique collectable seascape paintings. “A collectable is any object regarded as being of value or interest to a collector. There are numerous types of collectables, the word, as a noun, refers to an item valued for its rarity by collectors.” — Kasey Kenny, co-owner.
Peddler’s Row, 604 Broadway
Featuring vintage oils, designer goods and work created by artisans gathered from across the country. Peddler’s Row is a new-old business curated by Avery Loschen and Will Perkins, property owners of the Gilbert Block Building. Loschen and Perkins are extraordinary collectors. “Showcasing objects d’art, selected as goods to sell because they are beautiful, artistic or interesting.”
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Ushering in summer with an Open House. Converse with artists Patty Thurlby, Robin Montero, Jan Barber and Ronni Harris. Learn their artistic process, inspirations and be inspired yourself. Live music will be provided by guitarist David Crabtree with accompaniment on saxophone and flute by SunRose owner Ray Coffey.
Shine Fair Trade, 609 Broadway St.
Featuring handmade items from all over the world that support more than 100 non-profits and men and women’s artisan cooperatives. Showcasing work by artist Renee L. Delight, who lives a creative life as an artist, gardener, musician, nature lover, environmentalist, builder tinkerer and destroyer. 10 percent of all net proceeds are donated to local wildlife protection organizations.
Gilbert District Gallery, 613 Broadway
Featuring watercolor artist Dave Bartholet, a Seaside artist, who is in the “show business,” doing juried art shows throughout the West. In addition, Bartholet operates the Gallery, an artist co-op, offering watercolors, bronzes, limited edition prints, Native American jewelry, oil paintings greeting cards and metal sculpture.
Blue Bond Art Studio and Gallery, 417 S. Holladay Drive
Featuring oil paintings and acrylics by Blue Bond, an accomplished Seaside professional artist whose specialty is portraits and wildlife. With more than 50 years of experience, the artist teaches one-to-one classes in oil or acrylic to novices and experienced painters alike.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 737 Broadway St., #2
Featuring artist Ty McNeeley. “In my photos, I try to capture places that are outside of what we, as Americans, normally see. I enjoy finding beauty in unconventional locations,” McNeeley said. McNeeley received his bachelor’s of science degree in photography from Northern Arizona University in between army deployments to Afghanistan and the Middle East.
Westport Winery, 810 Broadway St.
Featuring Josh Fry, a self-taught artist and Seaside native who creates his paintings using spray paint cans along with complex sets of stencils. Fry is a firm believer that anyone can make awesome art with a little practice, and discusses that on his popular YouTube series. Fry regularly teaches classes and does live painting shows for area youth and other organizations and encourages his community to contact him for art projects.
Starry Night Art Hotel and Inn, 811 First Ave.
On-going summer-long exhibition of Caroline Green’s bird art. The artist uses glazing techniques to create intriguing layered paintings inspired by the Pacific Northwest environment and includes crows and owls. Starry Night is an art motel that offers artist residencies. The art at the motel is curated by Chris Haberman.
Find additional original art during the day at Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive; Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St. and at Dough Dough Bakery, 8 N Holladay Drive.
