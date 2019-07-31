SEASIDE — Celebrating 15 years in 2019, the next Seaside First Saturday Art Walk, will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3. The free event takes place between Holladay Drive and Broadway Street in the Historic Gilbert District of downtown Seaside.
Shine Fair Trade, 609 Broadway St.
Featuring award winning North Coast artist Audene Jay. Her art includes painting, jewelry, lapidary, poetry, performance art, music, professional knitting and clothing design. She has taught Fearless Drawing and enjoys being diverse and having freedom to express herself in many media. “Change is the only constant.”
Gilbert District Gallery, 613 Broadway St.
Featuring working artist and teacher Ian Ricker with oils reflecting the beauty of the landscapes and wildlife of Alaska, the Pacific Northwest and western themed art. In addition, featuring Ricker’s spouse, wildlife artist Jennie Truitt.
Peddler’s Row, 604 Broadway
Featuring vintage oils, designer goods and work created by artisans. Peddler’s Row is a new-old business curated by Avery Loschen and Will Perkins, property owners of the Gilbert Block Building.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Featuring the richly decorative storytelling art of bead mosaic artist Zemula Fleming. She says, “I am particularly fascinated by the icon and its power to evoke adoration and reverence.” Also introducing the textile art of musical artist Jennifer Goodenberger, new ceramic work by Charlotte Bruhn and sand dollar mosaics by Mimi Cernyar Fox. Live music provided by guitarist David Crabtree accompanied on saxophone and flute by Ray Coffey.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
Featuring antique cobalt blue glass. The characteristic bright dark blue identifies it for the collector. Most cobalt glass found today was made after the Civil War. It was made using oxide of cobalt.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Opening reception for “Outside Interests,” featuring local painters and artisans hugely impressed with the wide-open, majestic vistas of the Pacific Northwest. Selected art and new original work conveys nature’s shifting moods with no human presence visible. Juried artists include Paul Brent, Rene Hafeman, Melissa Jander, Sharon Kathleen Johnson, Bev Drew Kindley, Martha Lee, Gretha Lindwood, Susan Romersa, Shelby Silver and Peg Wells. Welcoming new artists Vicky Combs, Christine Downs and Elina Zebergs. Naturalist Neal Maine will speak about the local habitat at 6 p.m. There will be live painting by Paul Brent and music by Shirley 88.
Art-in-the-Loft at Beach Books, 616 Broadway St.
Hosting the Westside ArtShare, a multi-talented group exhibiting mixed media artwork around the theme “Summer Vacation.” Participating artists are Lori Hicke, Riis Griffen, Elizabeth Higgins, Carole Zenny, Megan Turner Baxter, Debbie Grover, Theresa Magsig Kotvis, Laura Thode and Suzanne Ebert. Meet and greet the artists.
Seaside Yarn and Fiber, 10A N. Holladay Drive
Featuring weaver Dana of Selah Signs who will be showcasing her one-of-a-kind weavings and doing a demo during the Art Walk.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Featuring the art of Bryan “Mumblesemcee” May. “My creations are like adopted pets or children; I just want them to go to a good home and to someone who loves them.”
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 737 Broadway St., #2
Featuring glass paintings by Christine Kende. In her process, multiple layers of crushed glass are applied fusing after each layer until the desired effect is achieved. She enjoys the juxtaposition of art and science in learning what this medium can do. She teaches glass art at the Art Loft in Astoria. Tastings by Buddha Kat Winery during Art Walk.
Westport Winery, 810 Broadway St.
Featuring Josh Fry, a self-taught artist and Seaside native who creates his paintings using spray paint cans along with complex sets of stencils.
Blue Bond Art Studio and Gallery, 417 S. Holladay Drive
Featuring oil paintings and acrylics by Blue Bond, an accomplished Seaside professional artist whose specialty is portraits and wildlife.
Starry Night Art Hotel and Inn, 811 First Ave.
Featuring the art of Caroline Green, an artist that uses glazing to create paintings inspired by the Pacific Northwest environment. The art at the motel is curated by Chris Haberman.
Find additional original art during the day at: Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive; Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St. and at Dough Dough Bakery, 8 N Holladay Drive.
