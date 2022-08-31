SEASIDE – The First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Historic Gilbert District in Seaside, with dedicated parking nearby.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Featuring the opening reception for “BALANCING ACT,” an exhibition of contemporary and traditional art by watercolorist Paul Brent, ceramicist Sandy Visse, mural artist Toni Avery, plein-air artist Melissa Jander, whimsical artist Marga Stanley, contemporary artist Diane Copenhaver, and mixed media artist Jan Rimerman. The gallery will also host a lecture from biologist, naturalist and photographer Neal Maine at 6 p.m.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
With a collection of vintage pirate-themed art.
Salon on Broadway, 600 Broadway St.
Featuring the artwork of owner, stylist and artist Kegan French.
Starry Night Inn and Art Hotel, 811 First Ave.
Featuring original art and prints from a curated selection of Portland artists.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Celebrating three resident artists. Spirit doll creator Jan Barber builds her dolls with intention and love, designed to help with relating to an inner wise woman.
Kath Jones makes abstract mosaics with richly-glazed ceramics, semiprecious stones, and beads, invoking the natural beauty of the Northwest. Jenny Coakley masterfully surrounds everything from cabochons to sand dollars in delicate beadwork and suede to make jewelry and ornaments. Ray Coffey and David Crabtree will provide tasty appetizers and live music.
TigerLily Gallery, 613 Broadway St.
Featuring a giclee print on canvas by photographer Francisco Rangel.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Featuring an ever-changing display of abstract and whimsical art alongside a selection of Northwest beer, wine and cider.
Find additional original art during the day at: Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St., Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive, Seaside Fiber and Yarn, 10 N. Holladay Drive, Tea Artist, 737 Broadway St. #1, Tommy G, 609 Broadway St.
