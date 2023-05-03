SEASIDE — The First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday across the Historic Gilbert District in Seaside. Parking will be offered nearby.
Crafted in Seaside, 530 Broadway St.
This gallery offers a look at creativity with wood and resin, with charcuterie boards, lazy susans, trays, tables and wine stoppers by artist Cecilia Mushinskie.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
With an opening reception for “OpArt,” view abstract art by Mike Brown using myrtlewood, Martin Conley using gnarled maple, Diane Copenhaver in acrylics, Bob Heath in glass and Carmela Newstead in oils.
This location will offer live music by Chelsea LaFey and a lecture by local naturalist Neal Maine at 6 p.m.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
Find watercolor paintings by Northwest artist Owen Hall at this gallery.
Studio138, 810 Broadway St.
On view for May will be a collection by Shoalwater Pottery, shown alongside art prints by Antonio Gonzalez and jewelry from Alma Mia made with amber, obsidian, opal, fossil, pearl and antique beads.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Featuring new pieces by Jan Barber, a creator of spirit dolls, as well as beaded mosaics by Zemula Fleming and alcohol ink paintings by Rosalie M. Baeza. Light appetizers will be served at the gallery with live music from Ray Coffey and David Crabtree.
TigerLily Gallery, 613 Broadway St.
Showing art pieces by painters Buck Paulson and Edi Olson.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
This taproom features Northwest-named beer, wine and cider, combined with an ever-changing art display by Bill Brock.
Find additional art during the day at Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St.; Seaside Coffee House, 5 N. Holladay Drive; Starry Night Inn, 811 First Ave.; Tea Artist, 737 Broadway St.; Tommy G, 609 Broadway St.
