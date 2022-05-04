SEASIDE — The First Saturday Art Walk will be held Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Historic Gilbert District between Broadway and Holladay in downtown Seaside with dedicated parking nearby.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Featuring the opening reception for “FEARLESS,” an exhibition consisting of Northwest artists Vanessa K. Stokes, Sharon Kathleen Johnson, Michael Muldoon, Lee Munsell and Peg Wells. Each artist has a story of creating while braving outside elements. The gallery will host artist talks at 5:30 p.m., followed by a lecture from biologist, naturalist and photographer Neal Maine at 6 p.m.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
Featuring a selection of collected heirloom glass floats and mermaid themed art.
Salon on Broadway, 600 Broadway St.
Featuring the artwork of owner, stylist and artist Kegan French.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Featuring mosaics by Anna Meyrick Kirkpatrick, upcycled artworks by Patty Thurlby and paintings by Mimi Cernyar Fox. The gallery will also serve appetizers and feature live music by Ray Coffey and David Crabtree alongside featured artworks.
Starry Night Inn and Art Hotel, 811 1st Ave.
Featuring original art and prints from a curated selection of Portland artists.
TigerLily Gallery, 613 Broadway St.
Featuring the seascape works of Washington oil painter Edi Olson, made using a palette knife, as well as new works by Lisa Ackerman.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Featuring abstract and whimsical art among a selection of Northwest craft beer, wine and cider.
Find additional original art during the day at: Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St., Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive, Seaside Fiber and Yarn, 10 N. Holladay Drive, Tea Artist, 737 Broadway St. #1, Tommy G, 609 Broadway St.
