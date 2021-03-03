SEASIDE — The Seaside First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
1. SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Seaside First Saturday Art Walk founders Cathy Tippin and Ray Coffey will open this year’s season by featuring three resident artists’ new work. Jan Barber will present ocean-themed mixed media, Robin Montero will showcase felted wool and Jane Perrigo will feature broken china mosaic.
2. Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
Featuring a collection of vintage, bronze and folk art whales. The featured carved whale was created by Steve Meadows, who has worked as an architect and carpenter. Meadows is a self-taught artist who is considered one of the country’s leading contemporary folk artists.
3. Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Presenting the gallery’s first exhibit of the year, “The Green Room.” The exhibit will feature regional and local gallery owners and artists.
Featured art will include watercolor paintings by Bill Baily, an exhibiting artist from the Portland Art Museum; fresco art by Agnes Field, past president of Astoria Visual Arts; water media art by Diana Nadal, who is frequently featured at Gusitina Gallery; mixed media works by Jan Rimerman, curator for Lakewood Center Gallery and director of Rain Spark Gallery; and abstracts by Bill Shumway, founder of Pegasus Gallery and creator of the Vistas and Vineyards en plein art program. Tedd Chilless will host an impasto oil painting demonstration throughout the evening.
4. TigerLily Gallery, 613 Broadway St.
Showcasing Dave Bartholet, Seaside-based wildlife artist. He has illustrated several books, painted more than two dozen magazine and journal covers and garnered more than 30 national awards.
5. The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Featuring Billy Lutz, local artist, musician and philosopher. Patrons can enjoy craft beers, ciders and wines.
6. Starry Night Inn and Art Hotel, 811 First Ave.
Presenting three writers, who are currently creating new pieces through an artist residency program at the inn.
Find additional original art during the day at Seaside Coffee House (featuring artist Marcus Lundell), 3 N. Holladay Drive; Seaside Fiber and Yarn, 10 N. Holladay Drive; Bliss Mercantile & Brocante (featuring handmade purses by Robin Montero), 734 Broadway St.; Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St.; and at Rust and Dust Vintage, 810 Broadway St.
