SEASIDE – The First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Historic Gilbert District between Broadway and Holladay in downtown Seaside with dedicated parking nearby.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Introducing “THIS PLACE,” an exhibition featuring works by artists Paul Brent, Victoria Brooks, Nick Brakel, Agnes Field, Barbara Bacon Folawn, Cicely Gilman, Bev Drew Kindley, JoAnn Pari-Mueller, Gail Pennebaker and Jan Rimerman. The gallery will host artist talks at 5:30 p.m., followed by a lecture from biologist, naturalist and photographer Neal Maine at 6 p.m. alongside live music by Chelsea LeFey.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
Showing a collection of lighthouse figures.
Salon on Broadway, 600 Broadway St.
Featuring the artwork of owner, stylist and artist Kegan French.
Starry Night Inn and Art Hotel, 811 1st Ave.
Featuring original art and prints from a curated selection of Portland artists.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Showing upcycled whimsical art and decor by featured artist Patty Thurlby, alongside works by Jan Barber, Robin Montero, Mimi Cernyar-Fox, Mari Walker, Jenny Coakley, Anna Meyrick, Jeane Carroll and Cathy Tippin. The gallery will serve light refreshments alongside live music.
TigerLily Gallery, 613 Broadway St.
Featuring giclee prints and other works from local artists, selected by Gloria Hernandez.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Featuring an ever changing display of abstract and whimsical art alongside a selection of Northwest beer, wine and cider.
Find additional original art during the day at: Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St., Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive, Seaside Fiber and Yarn, 10 N. Holladay Drive, Tea Artist, 737 Broadway St. #1, Tommy G, 609 Broadway St.
