SEASIDE — The Seaside First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
1. SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Featuring new beaded shell necklaces by Jenny Coakley; quilted paintings by Ronni Harris; broken china jewelry by gallery owner Cathy Tippin; and jewelry by new artisan jeweler Jenny Coakley. David Crabtree and Ray Coffey will perform music live.
2. Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
Presenting antique model ships that encase maritime history and show intricate details. Ship modeling became popular in the 1920s. Ship models of the era comprise a combination of wooden hulls and cast lead for anchors, deadeyes and rigging blocks.
3. Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Showcasing the gallery’s new exhibit, “PLACE-BASED,” which focuses on the importance and uniqueness of place. Featured artists include Paul Brent, Victoria Brooks, Barbara Bacon Folawn, Pam Haunschild, Bev Drew Kindley, Phil Juttlestad, Lee Munsell, Jan Shield and Sharon Kathleen Johnson. Artists will present at 5:30 p.m., followed by a habitat lecture at 6 p.m. by naturalist Neal Maine.
4. TigerLily Gallery, 613 Broadway St.
Featuring artist Tara A. Jennings, of Woodinville, Washington. Jennings uses vibrant colors, complex patterns and bold textures, combined with classic influences.
5. The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Presenting a display of regionally-made art. Patrons can enjoy craft beers, ciders and wines.
6. Starry Night Inn and Art Hotel, 811 First Ave.
Showcasing original art and prints from Portland-based artists. Each room of the hotel features unique pieces.
Find additional original art during the day at Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive; Seaside Fiber and Yarn, 10 N. Holladay Drive; Bliss Mercantile & Brocante, 734 Broadway St.; Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St.; and at Rust and Dust Vintage, 810 Broadway St.
