SEASIDE – The First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Historic Gilbert District in Seaside, with dedicated parking nearby.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Opening reception for “March Forward,” an exhibition featuring original artworks from watercolorist Mary Lyn Gough, gouache artist Lieta Gratteri, abstract artist Miska Salemann and Celtic jewelry artist Mary Hurst. Naturalist Neal Maine will speak at 6 p.m., accompanied by live music from Chelsea LaFey and Richard Thomasian.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
This gallery will show a collection of signed silkscreen prints by southwest Washington artist Elton Bennett.
Studio138, 810 Broadway St.
Featuring epoxy clay, leather and metal sculpture by Tomasz Misztal, acrylic artist Susan Hammon and photographs by Dan Elster.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
With new work from felted wool artist Robin Montero, message dolls by Jan Barber and upcycled jean jackets by Charlotte Bruhn. Also featured is porcelain art and jewelry by Vicki and Michael Sullivan, whimsical mixed media by Patty Thurlby, driftwood and shell decorations by Jennifer Rall. Light appetizers will be served during art walk alongside live music by David Crabtree and Ray Coffey.
TigerLily Gallery, 613 Broadway St.
Showing copper repoussage framed art by Vancouver, Washington, artist Don Dye.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Seaside’s taproom features local Northwest-named beers, wines, and ciders combined with an ever-changing display of art by Kelley Anderson and Bill Brock.
Find additional art during the day at Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St.; Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive; Seaside Fiber and Yarn, 10 N. Holladay Drive; Tea Artist, 737 Broadway St.; Tommy G, 609 Broadway St.
