SEASIDE – The First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Historic Gilbert District between Broadway and Holladay streets in downtown Seaside with dedicated parking nearby.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
With an opening reception for “DIFFERENT STROKES,” an exhibition of abstract watercolor art, frescoes, acrylic works, fused glass and more by Bill Baily, Karen Doyle, Agnes Field, Rene Hafeman, Ashley Larson, Carolyn Myers Lindberg, Martha Lee and Peg Wells. Paul Brent will offers a “Painting Seaside Live” episode. The gallery will also host artist talks at 5:30 p.m., followed by a lecture from biologist, naturalist and photographer Neal Maine at 6 p.m.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
Featuring a vintage model of the “Lady Washington,” a replica of a ship seen in Grays Harbor, Washington.
Salon on Broadway, 600 Broadway St.
Featuring the artwork of owner, stylist and artist Kegan French.
Starry Night Inn and Art Hotel, 811 First Ave.
Featuring original art and prints from a curated selection of Portland artists.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Featuring beaded mosaics by resident artist Zemula Fleming. Her mosaics tell stories of another time, calling attention to icons in historical clothing. Brazilian embroidery by Jan Murphy will also be shown. Light snacks and live music will be provided by the gallery.
TigerLily Gallery, 613 Broadway St.
Featuring giclee prints from Seaside artist Dave Bartholet.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Featuring an ever-changing display of abstract and whimsical art alongside a selection of Northwest beer, wine and cider.
Find additional original art during the day at: Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St., Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive, Seaside Fiber and Yarn, 10 N. Holladay Drive, Tea Artist, 737 Broadway St. #1, Tommy G, 609 Broadway St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.