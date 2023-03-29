SEASIDE – The First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Historic Gilbert District in Seaside, with dedicated parking nearby.
Crafted in Seaside, 530 Broadway St.
Featuring handmade gifts by local artists and makers. In addition, this shop will have information about monthly craft and sip nights.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
With an opening reception for “CLEVER,” an exhibition featuring pottery by Seaside artist Dawn DeRosa. Also highlighting Oregon myrtlewood sculptures by Mike Brown, handmade books by Christine Trexel and a classic atoll mirror by Currey and Co. Local naturalist Neal Maine will speak at 6 p.m. alongside live keyboard music by Shirley Smith-Yates.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
Featuring a vintage seascape oil painting by artist Pat East.
Studio138, 810 Broadway St.
Featuring a Jim Newman print from acrylic and India ink, tile and remnant works by Greg Byrd and maple burl charcuterie boards by Cody Fredrickson. Live music will be provided by Travis Hartnett on instrumental guitar.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Celebrating felted wool fiber art by Seaside artist Robin Montero, exquisite upcycled denim jackets by Charlotte Bruhn and home decor pieces made with shells and driftwood pieces by Jennifer Rall. Light snacks and live music will be offered.
TigerLily Gallery, 613 Broadway St.
Featuring an original watercolor piece by Seaside artist Dave Bartholet.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
This taproom features Northwest-named beer, wine and cider, combined with an ever-changing art display by Kelley Anderson and Bill Brock.
Find additional art during the day at Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St.; Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive; Seaside Fiber and Yarn, 10 N. Holladay Drive; Tea Artist, 737 Broadway St.; Tommy G, 609 Broadway St.
