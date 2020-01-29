ASTORIA — Liberty Theatre will present the 45th Parallel Universe Orchestra on Friday at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the concert, titled Smorgasbord, cost $30 for reserved seats and $25 for season ticket holders. The concert will be held at the Theatre, 1203 Commercial St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees will experience Scandinavian music under the helm of orchestra’s founder, Greg Ewer. The concert will feature two of Scandinavia’s most popular music: the hardanger fiddle and the nyckelharpa.
The concert’s music will feature Scandinavian folk songs, as well as compositions by Scandinavian composers Carl Nielsen and Edvard Grieg.
After the concert, a reception with the orchestra will be held in the theatre’s McTavish Room.
Attendance is free for students under age 18. Tickets are available at libertyastoria.org.
