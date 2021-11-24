ASTORIA — The Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association will present the 2021 Sankta Lucia Festival of Lights at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Astoria High School auditorium. All are welcome.
Masks are required and admission is $1 or $5 for a family. Proceeds go to the Scandinavian Festival scholarship fund.
This holiday traditionally opens up the seasonal festivities in several Nordic countries.
People are invited to sing carols and experience the procession of this year’s Lucia Bride, Grace Maier, and her attendants.
Sankta Lucia will declare the Christmas season open.
Refreshments will be provided by the Sons and Daughters of Norway.
Live music for dancing will be provided by The Polka Dots, a local music group.
