ASTORIA— Cascadia Chamber Opera and the North Coast Chorale present Gilbert and Sullivan’s operetta “HMS Pinafore” at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept 29, at the Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at bit.ly/cascadiahmspinafore.
The opera, also known as “The Lass That Loved A Sailor,” will be sung English with English supertitles. The opera tells the tale of love between members of different social classes. Josephine, a middle-class naval captain’s daughter (betrothed to the upper-class government official Admiral Joseph, in charge of the Royal Navy) is really in love with a lower-class common sailor, Ralph Rackstraw. See how Little Buttercup’s secret will affect this love triangle and who will end up tying the knot. Sail away with the good right Captain Corcoran at the helm and his gallant crew of sailors along with a bunch of sisters, cousins, aunts and crusty old Dick Deadeye.
The concerts feature ChrisLynn Taylor, Deac Guidi, Will Caplinger, Bob Goldberg, members of the North Coast Chorale, Tim and Victoria McCoy, Sandy Naishtat, Bernie Robe, Jocelyn Claire Thomas, Zachary Lenox with Nathalie Fortin at the piano.
The performing arts center is located at 588 16th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.