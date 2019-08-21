ASTORIA — Roots, blues and soul artist Seth Walker returns to the stage at KALA at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Walker will sing from his album “Are You Open.” Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advanced at libertyastoria.showare.com. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. KALA is located at 1017 Marine Drive.
Walker is a native South Carolinian. His trio has been a staple in the roots/blues world including multiple supporting slots for The Wood Brothers and performances on Delbert McClinton’s Sandy Beaches Cruise.
Walker and his trio previously performed at KALA in March. They enjoyed the audience and atmosphere so much to schedule a return to Astoria to sing from his latest album which focuses on his time spent in Havana, New Orleans and Nashville, creating a soulful brew of roots music from the Americas and beyond.
Walker has become recognized as one of the most revered modern roots artists in the United States over the past decade. He combines his gift for melody and lyric alongside a rich, Gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice with a true blue knack for getting around on the guitar.
Walker has received praise for his accomplished guitar playing and singing from publications such as NPR, The Washington Post and The Vinyl District.
KALA owner Dinah Urell calls Walker, “the Tony Bennet of soul roots music.”
There will be a full bar at the performance. Audience members under 21 and at least 16 years of age should be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, call Urell at 503-338-4878.
