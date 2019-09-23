ASTORIA — Roots band The Desert Kind comes to the Fort George Brewery and Public House at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. There is no cover.
The Portland-based band is the brainchild of songwriter Chris Bigley.
The band began as a mostly unplugged Americana outfit. Bigley shifted gears in 2015, stripping the live presentation to a duo — himself and bassist J Elwood Johncox. He emboldening their material with pulsing kick drums and crackling electric guitars.
Anchored by Bigley’s writing, the band marches onward, creating a rollicking, poetry-fueled roots-minimalism ala Shovels and Rope, Possessed by Paul James and Shakey Graves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.