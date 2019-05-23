ASTORIA – KALA will celebrate legendary singer Bob Dylan’s 78th birthday at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 24-25 at its downtown performance space, 1017 Marine Drive, with tributes from eight local and regional artists.
Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15 and are available in advance at libertyastoria.showare.com. There will be a full bar. This event is for people 21 and older.
Performers will sing works from Dylan’s more than 60-year career, spanning 36 studio albums and more than 400 songs.
Local and regional performers include Luke Ydstie and Kati Claborn of Astoria-based duo The Hackles, who also sing with Blind Pilot; Adams & Costello; Dylan Clodgo; Birds of a Feather; Echo Returns; Dinah Urell; TATATA and special guests John Moen from the Decemberists and Jonathan Drews of Eyelids will also perform.
Liam Dunne of Astoria band Pagan Pancakes and KMUN DJ will emcee.
KALA’s house band includes guitarist Raymond Martin of TATATA, guitarist, keyboardist Graham Nystrom, singer and bassist Rebecca Newman of The Sharron Hartley Band and drummer Flint Rice.
Touring since the mid-80s on what some have called “The Never Ending Tour,” Dylan recently played his 3,000th show in Austria on April 19.
Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016 for his poetic folk contributions to American song.
For more information, call 503-338-4878.
