ASTORIA — Irish/Japanese-American flutist and vocalist Hanz Araki performs his new solo material recently featured on Thistle and Shamrock radio at a house concert on Friday, June 14.
John Gaasland and Joan Herman host the concert at their home in central Astoria. Tickets are $15 at the door and CDs will be for sale by cash or check. Come at 7 p.m. with finger food to share and BYOB, if you like. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Email jlbowler@charter.net or call 503-298-9258 to reserve your place. Only 40 tickets are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.