GEARHART — The Trail’s End Art Association of Gearhart is bringing regional, national and international artists for their Summer Art Adventures from Aug. 10 through 24. These three-day workshops are filling up fast, so registration soon.
Stan Miller will present “Painting the Portrait and Land/Seascapes in Watercolor.” Miller won first place for Portraiture in the Global Association of Watercolorists, International Competition.
Ruth Armitage will treat students to “Creativity and Composition (All Mediums).” Armitage has earned signature membership in the National Watercolor Society.
Finally, Lynne Wintermute, a professional Oregon artist, offers two workshops. The first is “Oil and Cold Wax (All Mediums),” a process that creates vivid colors and includes mixed media. She will also instruct a popular “Paint Like Monet (All Mediums)” workshop.
Registration and all information, including materials lists, can be found at trailsendart.org, or by mailing a check with the name of the workshop, your email, address and phone number to PO Box 2351, Gearhart, OR, 97138 to initiate registration.
You can also visit Trail’s End at 656 A St. in Gearhart to register.
