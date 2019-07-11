ASTORIA – The Astoria Regatta Festival is accepting proposals from artists for a public waterfront monument. Proposals are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. A budget of $20,000 has been established for the project.
Work from up to five finalists will be on display at this summer’s Regatta Festival, which runs Aug. 7-10, and a final design will be selected this fall.
The festival, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, has partnered with Astoria Visual Arts to create a jury of panelists to review proposals. The jury will consider public feedback from the festival before making a final decision in the fall.
The Regatta Board is working with the City of Astoria and private property owners on site selection.
According to board member Kevin Leahy, the art piece will optimally sit either on a west-facing pier or along the river walk.
“Heavy winter rain and winds must be taken into consideration for the winning design,” Leahy said.
Submissions will be judged on artistic quality, aesthetic sensibility related to Astoria, technical ability, the artist’s experiences and the process outlined by the artist to complete the project.
The monument will signify the importance of the Astoria Regatta Festival and acknowledge the generous sponsors who sustain the festival, which provides college scholarships for members of each year’s Regatta Court.
For more information and to submit a proposal, visit astoriavisualarts.org/regatta-monument.html
