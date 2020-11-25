Earlier this fall, readers were encouraged to send in fall-themed poems to be published in Coast Weekend. Readers from Washington, Oregon and Australia participated. Enjoy.

Autumn

By Kathleen Hudson, of Astoria

Summer lingers but knows autumn is near.

The sun sets earlier into the western frontier.

Leaves, still green, have hints of yellow and red.

Flowers fade; their blossoms take refuge in the garden bed.

Fog creeps in and hangs over the hill,

Then gently drifts away in the morning chill.

The neighborhood fawns graze about, their white spots turning to brown.

Autumn in the Northwest slow dances its way into town.

We see one season moving to another season,

But time is a continuum, it moves on without motive or reason.

Those we love come and go; a lingering memory only.

Our lives move on with time, slowly ever so slowly,

Like the fawns, their white spots turning to brown.

Like autumn in the Northwest slow dancing its way into town.

Lodge No. 111 (Dedicated to

Meriwether Lewis)

By Diana Thoresen, of Australia (former Oregon resident)

I look at the pictures of myself against

The mighty blue serpent of the Columbia River

It never wanted you and your bundle of healing herbs

The river didn’t want your ancestral Red Dragon wings

It didn’t want your friends in high places that had fitted you out

They laid you out as a burnt offering to the spirits of

All the rivers you crossed casting your eyes

Wishfully towards the West

The great river simply pushed you out like a baby

Born in blood and screaming for life before a broken

Column of pink Tennessee marble silenced you forever

Your fits of melancholy boiled and whirled in every direction

Rushing towards the watery tomb of the Pacific

You sought the wilderness and the wilderness sought you

You were a missing petroglyph on the trail of ancient shades

Now calm, now furious

The rivers delivered you to the serpent mounds

With the wild buffalo roaming undisturbed

A ghastly Olmec head smiled from afar

You lit last your pipe and said it was a sweet evening

And the river of life suddenly turned black

I see a spear of ripe wheat ahead, go there

You’ll find your heavenly lodge and there is

A translucent green chrysoprase in your bearskin robes

FLORAL ARRANGEMENT

By Jan Bono, of Long Beach, Washington

Garden treasures

preserved

in silk

Gossamer memories

autumnal lust

blossoms forever

TO KEEP US WARM

By Jan Bono, of Long Beach, Washington

While 80 seasons marked the time

The eager alders made a stand

Until the forest reached its prime

Reclaimed neglected pasture land

The prophecy which he foretold

Before his face was lined and tanned

Before these trees had grown so old

Has come to pass by his own hand

She shuddered as he struck each blow

Her fairest resin stained the sand

She wept for what she could not know

For what she did not understand

He knelt beside the woodshed wall

Accepted shame of loggers’ brand

Gave thanks for fires in the fall

Her branches stacked; her future planned

You

By Reba Owen, of Warrenton

I always thought that I would see you again

digging clams on a fall-swept beach,

sun going down, October moon rising from the dunes.

I always thought you’d be there

where we made love along a green, steel head stream,

on a yellow bed of maple leaves,

while overhead pairs of geese were heading south.

I look for you, with time running out,

because I always thought I’d see you again.

Hornet’s Nest in the Heather

By Reba Owen, of Warrenton

A hornet’s nest is in the heather,

marked by a swirl.

They feed on nearby fallen pears, each wasp

taking a sugar offering back to the queen.

There is an urgency to their working

because ...

soon they will lie still in the dew.

A hornet’s nest is in the heather,

and I wonder if there is meaning

in the rhythm and tempo of the autumn.

It would seem things rush to finish,

to ripen, to burst shells and husks.

A harvest of memories blows on the cooling breeze.

Candied apples, leaf smoke, fright at a new grade school teacher, the mystery of how fog rises from a field,

or spruce shadows forming from a hunter’s moon.

A hornet’s nest is in the heather,

where frost and silence will cover there soon.

Watching leaves let go

By Irene Martin, of Skamokawa, Washington

Golden, red, rusty, brown foliage —

I drive along S.R. 4. watching leaves

F

A

L

L.

Sometimes I sit near our living room window,

Eyes fixed on the passing drama.

In rain leaves may droop and drop nearly straight down.

In calm weather some spiral down

Or skim on a slant,

Or swing back and forth like the weight

On the stemless pendulum of a clock, marking time.

In the wind they flock together and flutter down like birds.

I could watch them for hours,

Comparing their last seconds to our life, our death,

And watching for that one instant

When they let go.

Halloween Sestina

By Linda K. Hoard, of Lake Oswego

When darkness snitches the sun like a pickpocket, chimney ghosts

Squeeze in flues to haunt little children masquerading

As vampires, winged fairies, chubby toddler pumpkins.

Spirits crouch in craggy oaks as imposters shout, “trick or treat!”

I appease grim reapers with bowls of wrapped candy.

Boys mumble “thank you” behind false faces frozen in screams.

Voiceless jack-o-lanterns stare as tiny queens run screaming

From ghouls. Preschool cowboys hobbyhorse back to ghost

Towns, tugging the reins, lugging pillowcases heavy with candy.

I wrapped my teenage son into a mummy of masking-

Tape before he left for a friend’s party. I’d love trick or treating

With him. I was the headless horseman, carrying my pumpkin

Head. He was the pony, one hand swinging his plastic pumpkin,

One hand in mine as we tiptoed past the neighbor’s screamless

Gargoyles. On the rug near our hearth, my son sorted treats,

Kept the chocolates, tossed me the Snickers. We read ghost

Stories, acting them out in homemade paper monster masks.

Our orange jack-o-lantern cake smiled with crooked candy-

Corn teeth. Tonight, chocolate kisses sit in a crystal candy

Dish. With friends, I dip apples in caramel, slice pumpkin

Pies, jab burning wood in the haunted fireplace. I mask

Fears of stone-eyed gargoyles, my son driving as sirens scream,

Fear my anesthetized father will give up the ghost

Before All Saints’ Day dawns. I pray his healing treatments

Prevail against contagious goblins. I dread the untreatable.

His veins suck from I.V. tubes like party straws as the candy

Striper brings water to a vase of yellow roses. At home, a ghost

Bangs our fence gate, swings, slams, puffs out our pumpkin’s

Candle. I relight the melting wick as a little skeleton screams

Galumphing across the lawn. Jokers in painted harlequin masks

Ring our bell. I plunk kisses in pails. I think I see a pony masked

With yarn fringe, but it’s a furry bear cub with a torn treat

Bag. I tape it for him. Inside, we sip cider, poke embers, scream

With laughter over charades. The doorbell stays silent. Candy

Wrappers blow past smeared pulp from smashed pumpkins.

Wind jabbers in our fireplace like gray gossiping ghosts.

Late, after unwinding my son’s masking tape, we eat candies

Together. In a field, rats treat themselves to molding pumpkins.

Roosting in dead-leaf oaks, slouch a hundred screamless ghosts.

Autumn in 2020

By Linda K. Hoard, of Lake Oswego

When the earth spins us through equinox, tilts us toward early sunsets,

sweaters and soup, geese squabble in blue sky, sandhill cranes flap wide wings,

voices rattle. Their ancient generations filled the skies

long before people called the rivers by name.

Below geese and cranes, hay wagons jostle masked folks down a dirt road,

a path really, to the far pumpkin patch where they hold down thick,

scratchy vines with their boots, tug up plump pumpkins.

Apples press into cider, juice dripping, seeds sieved out. Apple cider donuts

float in the day’s grease, get cinnamon-sugared, plunked in white bags

for sale at the harvest market along with warm kettle corn,

and large bins of acorn, butternut, and carnival squash.

In neighborhoods, children Zoom-school, skate board and bike on sidewalks.

Maple leaves litter lawns no longer needing to be mowed. Sweet gums, vine maples,

blueberry bushes tire of chlorophyll, let golds and reds seep through.

Just the other day, I saw a child dressed as an alligator come out of a store

with his mother, both wearing masks.

Cranberry farmers wade hip-deep in bogs, boom the floated red berries

closer to their motorized ladder, load them high in a truck to be shipped

for juice, dried berries, sauce for Thanksgiving meals.

The days of hot, dry summer sun are gone and the long nights of rain

have not yet set in as hunters trod through alder and fir in hopes of a kill.

Time to shelter geraniums from frost, cut back faded dahlias,

compost wilted leaves, place carved pumpkins on the porch.

Time to light the fireplace, or at least a candle, as COVID sneaks inside past

any open door like a determined cat scurrying to its feeding dish.

Somewhere else on the globe, swallows arrive to hibiscus blooms, longer light, warmth.

Sunbreaks grace these shorter autumn days, flood our lives with golden hope that we’ll survive the dark of solstice, whirl to another equinox, and come out trampling the leaves we never raked, even as buds begin to burst.

