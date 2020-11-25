Earlier this fall, readers were encouraged to send in fall-themed poems to be published in Coast Weekend. Readers from Washington, Oregon and Australia participated. Enjoy.
Autumn
By Kathleen Hudson, of Astoria
Summer lingers but knows autumn is near.
The sun sets earlier into the western frontier.
Leaves, still green, have hints of yellow and red.
Flowers fade; their blossoms take refuge in the garden bed.
Fog creeps in and hangs over the hill,
Then gently drifts away in the morning chill.
The neighborhood fawns graze about, their white spots turning to brown.
Autumn in the Northwest slow dances its way into town.
We see one season moving to another season,
But time is a continuum, it moves on without motive or reason.
Those we love come and go; a lingering memory only.
Our lives move on with time, slowly ever so slowly,
Like the fawns, their white spots turning to brown.
Like autumn in the Northwest slow dancing its way into town.
Lodge No. 111 (Dedicated to
Meriwether Lewis)
By Diana Thoresen, of Australia (former Oregon resident)
I look at the pictures of myself against
The mighty blue serpent of the Columbia River
It never wanted you and your bundle of healing herbs
The river didn’t want your ancestral Red Dragon wings
It didn’t want your friends in high places that had fitted you out
They laid you out as a burnt offering to the spirits of
All the rivers you crossed casting your eyes
Wishfully towards the West
The great river simply pushed you out like a baby
Born in blood and screaming for life before a broken
Column of pink Tennessee marble silenced you forever
Your fits of melancholy boiled and whirled in every direction
Rushing towards the watery tomb of the Pacific
You sought the wilderness and the wilderness sought you
You were a missing petroglyph on the trail of ancient shades
Now calm, now furious
The rivers delivered you to the serpent mounds
With the wild buffalo roaming undisturbed
A ghastly Olmec head smiled from afar
You lit last your pipe and said it was a sweet evening
And the river of life suddenly turned black
I see a spear of ripe wheat ahead, go there
You’ll find your heavenly lodge and there is
A translucent green chrysoprase in your bearskin robes
FLORAL ARRANGEMENT
By Jan Bono, of Long Beach, Washington
Garden treasures
preserved
in silk
Gossamer memories
autumnal lust
blossoms forever
TO KEEP US WARM
By Jan Bono, of Long Beach, Washington
While 80 seasons marked the time
The eager alders made a stand
Until the forest reached its prime
Reclaimed neglected pasture land
The prophecy which he foretold
Before his face was lined and tanned
Before these trees had grown so old
Has come to pass by his own hand
She shuddered as he struck each blow
Her fairest resin stained the sand
She wept for what she could not know
For what she did not understand
He knelt beside the woodshed wall
Accepted shame of loggers’ brand
Gave thanks for fires in the fall
Her branches stacked; her future planned
You
By Reba Owen, of Warrenton
I always thought that I would see you again
digging clams on a fall-swept beach,
sun going down, October moon rising from the dunes.
I always thought you’d be there
where we made love along a green, steel head stream,
on a yellow bed of maple leaves,
while overhead pairs of geese were heading south.
I look for you, with time running out,
because I always thought I’d see you again.
Hornet’s Nest in the Heather
By Reba Owen, of Warrenton
A hornet’s nest is in the heather,
marked by a swirl.
They feed on nearby fallen pears, each wasp
taking a sugar offering back to the queen.
There is an urgency to their working
because ...
soon they will lie still in the dew.
A hornet’s nest is in the heather,
and I wonder if there is meaning
in the rhythm and tempo of the autumn.
It would seem things rush to finish,
to ripen, to burst shells and husks.
A harvest of memories blows on the cooling breeze.
Candied apples, leaf smoke, fright at a new grade school teacher, the mystery of how fog rises from a field,
or spruce shadows forming from a hunter’s moon.
A hornet’s nest is in the heather,
where frost and silence will cover there soon.
Watching leaves let go
By Irene Martin, of Skamokawa, Washington
Golden, red, rusty, brown foliage —
I drive along S.R. 4. watching leaves
F
A
L
L.
Sometimes I sit near our living room window,
Eyes fixed on the passing drama.
In rain leaves may droop and drop nearly straight down.
In calm weather some spiral down
Or skim on a slant,
Or swing back and forth like the weight
On the stemless pendulum of a clock, marking time.
In the wind they flock together and flutter down like birds.
I could watch them for hours,
Comparing their last seconds to our life, our death,
And watching for that one instant
When they let go.
Halloween Sestina
By Linda K. Hoard, of Lake Oswego
When darkness snitches the sun like a pickpocket, chimney ghosts
Squeeze in flues to haunt little children masquerading
As vampires, winged fairies, chubby toddler pumpkins.
Spirits crouch in craggy oaks as imposters shout, “trick or treat!”
I appease grim reapers with bowls of wrapped candy.
Boys mumble “thank you” behind false faces frozen in screams.
Voiceless jack-o-lanterns stare as tiny queens run screaming
From ghouls. Preschool cowboys hobbyhorse back to ghost
Towns, tugging the reins, lugging pillowcases heavy with candy.
I wrapped my teenage son into a mummy of masking-
Tape before he left for a friend’s party. I’d love trick or treating
With him. I was the headless horseman, carrying my pumpkin
Head. He was the pony, one hand swinging his plastic pumpkin,
One hand in mine as we tiptoed past the neighbor’s screamless
Gargoyles. On the rug near our hearth, my son sorted treats,
Kept the chocolates, tossed me the Snickers. We read ghost
Stories, acting them out in homemade paper monster masks.
Our orange jack-o-lantern cake smiled with crooked candy-
Corn teeth. Tonight, chocolate kisses sit in a crystal candy
Dish. With friends, I dip apples in caramel, slice pumpkin
Pies, jab burning wood in the haunted fireplace. I mask
Fears of stone-eyed gargoyles, my son driving as sirens scream,
Fear my anesthetized father will give up the ghost
Before All Saints’ Day dawns. I pray his healing treatments
Prevail against contagious goblins. I dread the untreatable.
His veins suck from I.V. tubes like party straws as the candy
Striper brings water to a vase of yellow roses. At home, a ghost
Bangs our fence gate, swings, slams, puffs out our pumpkin’s
Candle. I relight the melting wick as a little skeleton screams
Galumphing across the lawn. Jokers in painted harlequin masks
Ring our bell. I plunk kisses in pails. I think I see a pony masked
With yarn fringe, but it’s a furry bear cub with a torn treat
Bag. I tape it for him. Inside, we sip cider, poke embers, scream
With laughter over charades. The doorbell stays silent. Candy
Wrappers blow past smeared pulp from smashed pumpkins.
Wind jabbers in our fireplace like gray gossiping ghosts.
Late, after unwinding my son’s masking tape, we eat candies
Together. In a field, rats treat themselves to molding pumpkins.
Roosting in dead-leaf oaks, slouch a hundred screamless ghosts.
Autumn in 2020
By Linda K. Hoard, of Lake Oswego
When the earth spins us through equinox, tilts us toward early sunsets,
sweaters and soup, geese squabble in blue sky, sandhill cranes flap wide wings,
voices rattle. Their ancient generations filled the skies
long before people called the rivers by name.
Below geese and cranes, hay wagons jostle masked folks down a dirt road,
a path really, to the far pumpkin patch where they hold down thick,
scratchy vines with their boots, tug up plump pumpkins.
Apples press into cider, juice dripping, seeds sieved out. Apple cider donuts
float in the day’s grease, get cinnamon-sugared, plunked in white bags
for sale at the harvest market along with warm kettle corn,
and large bins of acorn, butternut, and carnival squash.
In neighborhoods, children Zoom-school, skate board and bike on sidewalks.
Maple leaves litter lawns no longer needing to be mowed. Sweet gums, vine maples,
blueberry bushes tire of chlorophyll, let golds and reds seep through.
Just the other day, I saw a child dressed as an alligator come out of a store
with his mother, both wearing masks.
Cranberry farmers wade hip-deep in bogs, boom the floated red berries
closer to their motorized ladder, load them high in a truck to be shipped
for juice, dried berries, sauce for Thanksgiving meals.
The days of hot, dry summer sun are gone and the long nights of rain
have not yet set in as hunters trod through alder and fir in hopes of a kill.
Time to shelter geraniums from frost, cut back faded dahlias,
compost wilted leaves, place carved pumpkins on the porch.
Time to light the fireplace, or at least a candle, as COVID sneaks inside past
any open door like a determined cat scurrying to its feeding dish.
Somewhere else on the globe, swallows arrive to hibiscus blooms, longer light, warmth.
Sunbreaks grace these shorter autumn days, flood our lives with golden hope that we’ll survive the dark of solstice, whirl to another equinox, and come out trampling the leaves we never raked, even as buds begin to burst.
