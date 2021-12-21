RAYMOND, Wash. — A new year brings a renewed Sunday Afternoon Live schedule, beginning Jan. 9 with Portland-based performer Okaidja Afroso.
The event begins at 3 p.m. at the New Life Fellowship, 404 Commercial St. in Raymond.
Tickets for his Raymond performance are $25 at the door, cash or check only; or $20 in advance by calling 360-836-4419 or using PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
Some things have changed for audiences, including the location. While the pandemic has temporarily closed the historic Raymond Theatre, the group has been fortunate to secure New Life Fellowship as an alternative.
Attendees will be required to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination. Masks will be available for those who arrive without one.
Born in a fishing village on the west coast of Ghana, Africa, Afroso carried his family’s legacy of singing and storytelling into adult years. His fascination with music, dancing and cultural roots continued into his adult years when as a young adult he joined the Ghana Dance Ensemble.
