ASTORIA — Rain Magazine, Clatsop Community College’s long-running literary arts publication, welcomes submissions through Saturday, Feb. 15, for the 2020 edition.
Rain welcomes submissions from the public as well as CCC students and area high school students. This year’s theme section will meditate upon the idea of “Broke”. This could include poverty, divorce, political division, jail breaks, horse breaking, breaking free, breaking bad — however the writer or artist interprets the concept.
All general submissions of art, fiction, poetry and nonfiction will be also considered. Submit no more than three items total, including poems, photographs, high-quality (at least 300 dpi) digital images of original artwork and prose less than 5,000 words in length. Label your work by its appropriate genre (poetry, fiction, nonfiction) in a cover letter or on the manuscript.
The ability to print color is limited, so artists submitting color images should indicate if the image may appear in black and white.
Include name, address, phone number, email, title, medium and a short biography with all entries.
Email submissions to rainmagazine@clatsopcc.edu. Include your full name along with genres and titles of submissions in the subject line of your email message. You can also mail submissions to Rain Magazine, Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave., Astoria, OR, 97103, though email is preferred.
For more information, contact Ryan Hume at rhume@clatsopcc.edu.
