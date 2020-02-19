Love is expressed in many ways. And when it comes to music, composer Giacomo Puccini is a master.
Soprano Kari Burgess knows.
“He was well known for composing these wonderfully passionate duets and heart-wrenching arias with enchanting melodies and motifs that are able to relay what is happening,” Burgess said. “Even if someone doesn’t know the words to the text, the music will still convey the story.”
Burgess and fellow musicians will take to the stage on Sunday for an afternoon of Puccini and prosecco. The musicians will perform an “Italian Opera Afternoon” at Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St. in Astoria.
“This upcoming program features all of our favorite Puccini music,” Burgess said. “It is like amassing huge waves of passion and emotion into an hour.”
In addition to the Portland-based opera singer and music teacher, the afternoon will showcase the talents of tenor David Gustafson and pianist John Jantzi.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming these world-class professionals to Astoria at the Bridgewater Bistro,” said organizer Diane Marshall. “The gorgeous arias in ‘La Boheme’ and ‘Madama Butterfly’ are among the most beautiful pieces ever written – Puccini knew how to fill the soul with his music.”
Gustafson, who made his San Francisco Opera Debut in 2010, is internationally recognized for his robust, expressive tenor voice.
Jantzi, who has a doctorate in music theory and orchestral conducting, teaches at the University of Oregon. He spent 10 years in Europe as a church and musical theater director.
Burgess’ work has been recognized throughout Oregon and overseas in Europe, primarily in Austria and Italy.
“Performing brings me joy unlike anything else in my life. It is a chance to completely express myself through the shoes of wonderful and emotionally complex characters,” she said. “Puccini wrote the music to fit so well for the voice that it truly makes it a joy to sing.”
While the opera takes place in 2020, it concludes the Long Beach Peninsula’s 2019 Water Music Festival season, Marshall said. During 2019, the peninsula group celebrated 35 years of musical events through a handful of concerts. Shows featured musicians from around the world.
Marshall worked with Bistro owners Ann and Tony Kischner to stage the opera. The couple previously hosted a similar small-scale operatic concert with Viennese desserts for another group.
“Because of the unsurpassed beauty of these Italian arias being performed, I could not think of a more perfect theme for the operatic afternoon,” Marshall said. “Desserts do not get much better than tiramisu, biscotti and cannoli, served along with prosecco.”
Non-alcoholic alternatives will be available.
A portion of the Water Music Festival’s proceeds will benefit the music programs in the Ocean Beach and Naselle school districts. The festival’s next event will be its annual garden tour in July.
