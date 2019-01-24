SEAVIEW, Wash. — Poet and multimedia artist Ana Anu hosts “Cloud Stretch: A Meditative Poetry Workshop” at the Sou’wester Lodge, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. The cost is $40.
The event includes guided meditation, periods of meditative reflection and written response, and production of an 11-inch by 17-inch print of poetry. During this portion of the workshop, participants are invited to design and decorate a poem or an excerpt of their written work onto a one-of-a-kind print.
RSVP at souwesterfrontdesk@gmail.com or 360-642-2542.
The Sou’wester Lodge at 3728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. A maximum of 20 students will be allowed.
For a list of supplies and other workshop information, visit ￼souwesterlodge.com.
