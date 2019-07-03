ASTORIA — Haunted Astoria will offer a writing workshop using tarot cards on Thursday, July 11, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at WineKraft, 80 10th St. on Pier 11. The cost to participate is $35 and includes one glass of wine or other beverage.
Participants can register by emailing their first and last name to explorehauntedastoria@gmail.com. The workshop is limited to 20 participants. Acceptance and instructions for paying the fee will be sent to participants as they register.
The goal of the workshop, led by Kate Deeks, is to help writers prepare their short-story submission for Haunted Astoria’s Short Story Writing Contest.
“Tarot cards can be powerful tools to harness the creative, guiding power of your subconscious,” Deeks said.
The Haunted Astoria Short Story Writing Contest theme for 2019 is Underground Astoria.
This workshop will have both explanation and exploration of tarot, card decks to inspire, one writing prompt activity and a chance for sharing results.
Participants receive a $5 discount to the Astoria Underground tours led by Jeff Daley and a free pass to Clatsop County Historical Society Museum, Flavel House and Oregon Film Museum.
Short story submissions are due Oct. 6 and should not exceed 1,200 words. Haunted Astoria is a weekend of activities happening Oct. 25 –27. There is a $10 fee to enter the contest and cash prizes of $125 for first place, $85 for second place and $50 for third place will be awarded.
Short story submissions will be read by actors from Astor Street Opry Company at a writer’s showcase on Friday, Oct. 25. Winners of the contest will also be announced then.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2RUYHmN or call 503-440-7168.
