For artist Nayana LaFond, a single portrait painted three years ago has grown into a collection of more than 100 tributes.
LaFond paints portraits of missing and murdered Indigenous people, and she wants viewers to feel a sense of urgency when viewing her art. “I hope they realize that this is a current situation and not past history,” she said. “Each portrait is an actual, real Indigenous person who is missing or was murdered. I want people to realize that. Look at them and connect to them. Let them tell their story.”
“Portraits in Red: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Painting Project” runs through July 8 as an exhibit at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco, Washington.
In an opening reception on May 19, members of The Chinook Nation welcomed the traveling show to the region. In the exhibit, LaFond, an Indigenous artist and domestic violence survivor, calls attention to the thousands of Indigenous people reported missing and murdered across the U.S.
To raise awareness, advocates wear red and a painted red hand over the mouth, symbolizing a crisis that disproportionately impacts Indigenous communities.
LaFond has painted a series of more than 100 portraits, working closely with victims’ families. She is currently finishing a queue of portraits not yet painted, hoping to cap the project at 125 portraits.
At the end of the traveling show, each family will decide what happens to their portrait. “Tribes have different traditions related to death and mourning. If I’m not respectful, I can easily do damage,” LaFond said.
Ilwaco is the second stop on the project’s Northwest tour, following an exhibit in Newport.
Madeline Matson, executive director of the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, was contacted by people at the Newport Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, who found LaFond’s work online and wanted to extend the show’s run up to Washington. “We are very grateful to be able to show these works and bring more awareness to this critical issue,” Matson said.
Although Ilwaco wasn’t specifically chosen by the artist, she’s happy about it. “Ilwaco is fitting because there is a large Indigenous population there,” she said.
LaFond, who will not be present for the opening of the show, did fly out to Oregon for the Newport show. At that time, she met with members of the Chinook Nation, toured the plank house and did some singing.
“When I knew I was going to fly out there the director of the museum put me in contact,” LaFond said. “I wanted to connect with whatever tribe the show is on because it’s their land.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.