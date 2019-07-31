LONG BEACH – Portland-based roots artist Lloyd Jones will perform at the Peninsula Arts Center 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Tickets are $20 at the door, online at bit.ly/2JWpzQL or by calling Bill at 360-901-0962. The arts center is located at 504 Pacific Ave. North.
Jones has recorded six critically acclaimed albums, toured internationally, and racked up dozens of major awards and accolades. Crowds can’t get enough of his swampy blues, back-porch picking, roadhouse two-beats and old-school rhythm and blues.
Jones is a master of the soulful understatement, the raw growl and the groove. He’s forged a 30-plus-year career as an impassioned singer and fierce guitar slinger and soulful songwriter.
Wine, beer and other refreshments are available for purchase.
The concert benefits the non-profit Long Beach Peninsula Acoustic Music Foundation.
