ASTORIA – The Writer’s Guild of Astoria presents poetry workshop, “The eye, the ear, the page, the mic.” The interactive event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Astoria Studio Collective, 1010 Duane St.
Florence Sage will present “Writing Poems for Reading Aloud,” focusing on lyric narrative, rhythm and sound with tips for using the mic. Robert Michael Pyle will discuss “Parsing the Particular: How to find, keep, and use specific details of the physical earth for poetry and prose.” The workshop will conclude with practice at the mic.
Sage, editor of Hipfish, has been an Astoria poet and an organizer of local poetry events since 1998. She is a retired college psychology, addictions and philosophy professor.
Pyle writes fiction, poetry and essays from a Swedish homestead in Wahkiakum County. Pyle is a naturalist and holds a Ph.D. in conservation ecology from Yale University. He has freelanced for 37 years.
