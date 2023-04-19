MANZANITA — Author Connie Soper will read from "A Story Interrupted," her first full-length poetry volume, at Hoffman Center for the Arts at 3 p.m. Sunday.
In the recent release, Soper describes trail wanderings through Oregon's lush forests, coastal cliffs, beaches and headlands through a sense of place, belonging and memory. For her reading, she will be joined by her brother Curt, a folk singer-songwriter.
Winning pieces of the Neahkahnie Mountain Poetry Prize, judged this year by Lauren Mallett, will also be read at the event.
Admission is $10. This event will be limited to 30 attendees. For more information, visit www.hoffmanarts.org.
