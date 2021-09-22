ASTORIA — The Liberty Theatre will host Pigs on the Wing, a Pink Floyd tribute band, for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at libertyastoria.org for $22.50 each.
Pigs on the Wing formed in Portland in 2006. The band's show will be a full-album performance of Pink Floyd's 1975 album "Wish You Were Here," followed by a second set of music curated by Roger Waters.
