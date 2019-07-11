ASTORIA – Pier Pressure Production presents “A Brioche with Greatness,” at 10:15 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. Monday, July 15, at 1015 Commercial St.
The performances are free and donations will be accepted.
The performance is an interactive museum that features a dozen Marie Antoinette living wax figures who share the truths, lies and secrets about the last Queen of France.
Rhonda Alderman, Pamela Alegria, Gigi Chadwick, Cherise Clarke, Kelli Hughes, Clarissa Johnson, Nancy Montgomery, Jenni Newton, Meri Reiley and Lori Wilson Honl all play Antoinette.
The Ten-Fifteen performances are part of an ongoing effort to raise funds for the theater.
Through generous donations and the efforts of community members, Daric Moore and Susi Brown have continued their progress toward the theater’s grand opening in September.
