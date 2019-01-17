WARRENTON — “Classics and Candlelight: Bach to Broadway” with pianists Jane McGeehan and Kaisa Liljenwall takes place 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Pioneer Presbyterian Church.
They will perform popular classics, including pieces for four hands. Included will be works by Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin and Hogey Carmichael. The concert is a dedication for a new grand piano recently given to the church by Sam Purtle, whose mother, Jacquetta, was a concert pianist and musician at the church for many years.
McGeehan and Liljenwall, a Warrenton High School student, are the church pianists. The concert is by donation, with all money going to Filling Empty Bellies, a local nonprofit providing food for the homeless. Refreshments will be served.
The church is at 33324 Patriot Way, Warrenton, next to Camp Rilea. For more information, call pastor Dwight Caswell at 503-883-3097.
