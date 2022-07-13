ASTORIA – Actors, musicians, artists and makers are invited to display their skills at Performathon, an annual fundraiser held at the Ten Fifteen Theater, starting at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.
The event will feature 24 hours of performances, lasting through 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Admission is $15. COVID-19 vaccination required for all performers and attendees. Auditions are not required to perform. For more information and to sign up for a performing slot, visit www.thetenfifteentheater.com.
