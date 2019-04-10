ASTORIA — “April Love” is the next piece in the TEN-FIFTEEN series created by Pier Pressure Productions.
To see and hear the songbirds, visit 1015 Commercial St., at 10:15 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. Monday, April 15.
This one-day-only event features Niall Carroll, Patrick Lathrop, Daric Moore, Nancy Montgomery, Celeste Olivares, DanPa Reiley and Dinah Urell. Donations are welcome.
