GEARHART — On the first Saturday of each month, stop by art galleries in Gearhart from 2 to 5 p.m. to wander through town, enjoy refreshments and meet local artists at a handful of locations.
A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
Fall is in the air at this gallery, where Susan Thomas will display a collection of pieces featuring pumpkins and sunflowers. Refreshments and goodies will be served.
Gearhart Artful Home, 3350 U.S. Highway 101
Showing art inspired by wildlife and ocean depths by Michelle McDowell Smith. Also featuring photography from Sandy Valahu and art from Deborah Albrecht, Stephanie Reitmajer and Becky Chappel. Other items include functional art resin and kitchen items by CSBricca Designs and wood-turned pieces from Chuck Fitz. Refreshments and treats will be served.
The Station, 3427 U.S. Highway 101
Visit this art gallery housed in a former filling station to find paintings and drawings by David Savinar and beach scenes by Janelle Baglien. Hosting an end of summer open studio.
Trail’s End Art Association, 656 A St.
Opening a new exhibit by a group of pastel artists, including Kathy Moberg, Lynda Campbell, Mary Ann Gantenbein, Linda Rook, Deanne Johnson and Linda Wyss.
Campbell pursued pastels after a career as an art educator. Participating in this group for over 16 years, she brings her painterly style to natural objects. She enjoys bold color and all genres from landscapes to still life.
Gantenbein explores multiple media and is quick to use pastels to express beauty where she sees it. She became a committed artist upon retirement. Johnson is a specialist in pastel pet portraiture. A lover of animals, she began creating pet portraits about 10 years ago.
Moberg was instrumental in getting the pastel group started, having created in pastels and watercolors for over 40 years. Rook has worked in dry media, while pastels give her another way to express the beauty she sees around her. Wyss is the newest member of the group and creates works in pastels and watercolors.
Trail’s End Art Association, established in 1950 and located in a historic schoolhouse, rotates regular exhibits from association members.
There will be an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The show will be on view throughout September from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.