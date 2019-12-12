CANNON BEACH — Check out the Tolovana Arts Colony's annual holiday gift bazaar, packed full of one-of-a-kind, locally made gifts. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday at Tolovana Hall, 3779 S. Hemlock, and continues Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday's festivities include hot food, winter drinks and the first picks of the weekend.
On display and available for purchase will be an array of works from local artists and crafters including jewelry, house wares, fine arts, clothing, snacks, beauty products and more.
Gift buying at the bazaar provides support to local artists and crafters. Your purchases are a big deal — especially at this time of year. Come party and shop with a purpose!
For more information, head to tolovanaartscolony.org, tolovanaartscolony@gmail.com or 541-215-4445.
