SEASIDE — The Friends of the Seaside Library will host paleontologist David Taylor at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Taylor will discuss an excavation of Cape Blanco that occurred in 1987. During the project, Taylor worked with staff to retrieve a 500,000 year old whale specimen.
The whale measured to be about 70 feet long and is the largest fossil ever found in Oregon. Taylor’s staff retrieved 20 pieces of the whale’s vertebrae, as well as parts of its rib cage.
The extracted specimen is considered extremely rare.
Taylor is a professor at Portland State University. He teaches courses on geology and earth sciences.
The talk will be held at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway St. Fossils and ancient marine mammals’ bones will be on display.
