SEAVIEW, Wash. — Saturdays in February offer four workshops at The Sou’wester Lodge, 3728 J Place in Seaview.
From 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, Portland-based painter Kristen Flemington leads an experiential painting workshop exploring the fundamentals of still-life painting. She will review the basics of color theory and painting techniques, practice a few brief painting exercises, then complete a small still-life painting using acrylics that you can take home. This workshop is a great introduction to painting or an excellent opportunity to flex well-formed artistic skills. Supplies will be provided, but if you would like to bring your own supplies, then you can.
Flemington paints what’s around her: her friends and family, flowers, sometimes just the fruit off her countertop. She tries to capture these things simply, in honest and ordinary moments, hoping that, seen in this natural way and with the heart, something of their power or beauty might stand out. Flemington studied painting at Herron School of Art in Indianapolis, and now works in her studio in Portland.
COST: $30 (plus a $10 material fee) Please pay material fee directly to the instructor.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2
WHERE: The Sou’wester Lodge at 3728 J Place, Seaview, WA 98644
BRING: Wear clothes that are OK to get paint on. Bring a sack lunch and/or snack. Coffee and hot tea provided.
Great for beginners or more experienced painters who want to hone their skills. This class is for students age 12 years and up and holds 15 students maximum.
RSVP: souwesterfrontdesk@gmail.com or 360-642-2542.
Then from 5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, come cook, learn and dine with Elyssia Maya Schaeffer, Ayurvedic nutritionist, after a cozy day at the coast. The workshop will explore winter seasonal foods, herbs and spices while preparing Ayurvedic kitchari – a delicious traditional ancient Indian one-pot cleansing dish – and a decaffeinated chai tea. Filled with fresh, nourishing ingredients to balance the energies of any season, kitchari is an indispensable addition to your repertoire of home recipes.
Apply your new Ayurvedic cooking skills to make quick, healthy and filling school or work lunches, a hearty meal to share with loved ones or a supportive dish for your next cleanse. Through this interactive workshop, you will learn which foods are your best allies in winter time and gain a deeper understanding of why eating seasonally is so critical to our health through the wisdom of Ayurvedic principles.
Schaeffer is a certified Ayurveda and yoga teacher, holistic nutritionist and certified wellness coach living in Portland with her fun-loving husband and two cheeky Chihuahuas. Schaeffer found Ayurveda – the medical system of Ancient India, which translated from Sanskrit means “the knowledge of life” – through yoga. In addition to teaching workshops and offering private consultations in Portland, she co-runs the monthly Center for Ayurveda and Yoga Study Clinic with a mentor and colleague. For more information about upcoming workshops or appointments at the clinic, email anandamayaayurveda@gmail.com.
COST: $20
WHEN: 5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9
WHERE: The Sou’wester Lodge at 3728 J Place, Seaview, WA 98644
BRING: All supplies provided. Please bring an appetite!
Children welcome. Eight students maximum.
RSVP: souwesterfrontdesk@gmail.com or 360-642-2542
