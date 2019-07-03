OYSTERVILLE — The Oysterville Artisan Fair is coming to the Oysterville Schoolhouse, 3322 School Road, Ocean Park, Wash., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 5-7.
More than 25 local artists will present handmade pottery, metal arts, glass art, paintings, t-shirts, handmade soaps, face painting, photography, baskets, music and more.
There will also be food vendors on site.
You will find pots for your kitchen, whimsical creatures and spectacular yard art that will be the envy of your neighborhood. Don’t miss Don Perry, a metal-artist, who hand cuts every item. You can buy dog wash or even a bar of shampoo for yourself from Harmony Soaps.
Many artists will show off their skills for you to see. Rose Power will be spinning yarn and selling fiber items. Taylor Marye-Baker is an experienced face painter, so bring the kids and enjoy something special. See watercolor paintings by Wendy Cicerelle as well as clay and wood work of the Daudistels.
Visit the schoolhouse that was built in 1907 and historic Oysterville founded in 1854.
For more information, call 360-665-5200.
