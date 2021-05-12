LONG BEACH — Members of the Oyster Crackers musical group will launch their new CD at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N.
Seating will be limited. Email events@peninsulaartscenter.org to reserve a ticket. The band’s new CD, “Homegrown Pearls,” features 14 original compositions. Rita Smith, Christl Mack and Bette Lu Krause, all from Long Beach, are the Oyster Crackers.
They perform Americana and Celtic music, plus their own compositions. The trio has sung in church choirs and with the Bayside Singers. They will be joined for these two shows by cellist Phyllis Taylor.
