ASTORIA –Astoria Jazz Festival at KALA presents Portland’s King Louie Organ Trio on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m at 1017 Marine Drive. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 7:15 p.m.
The organ trio features Renato Caranto on sax, Edwin Coleman III on drums and Oregon Music Hall of Fame inductee Louis Pain on organ. The trio has worked together as an instrumental group and as a backing unit for vocalists. Their debut album, “It’s About Time,” was released this year.
Tickets are available at the door and online at libertyastoria.showare.com, and can be picked up at the time of the show. For more information, call 503-338-4878.
