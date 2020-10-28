Oregon artists can apply to a new artist relief program.
The program was created by the Oregon Arts Commission, the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Awards ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 will be distributed until the program fund, totaling about $1.25 million, is depleted.
The purpose of the program is to provide relief funding to Oregon artists who have experienced financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic. The program supports professional artists from specific disciplines who have experienced or anticipate experiencing loss of revenue of $1,000 or more between March 1 and Dec. 31.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 at oregonartscommission.org.
