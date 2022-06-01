The Spaldings, a family of three, left their Midwest home in 1836 on a journey to the rural Northwest. Then a sparsely populated territory of towering forests and rugged mountains, it was a destination reached in no less than seven months. That journey, now chronicled by North Coast author Tom Jiroudek, brought the family through a long series of trials.
Jiroudek, of Cannon Beach, recently released his first novel “Eliza,” taking readers through the journeys of the Spaldings and the Whitmans, two families who became some of the Northwest’s first settlers. It’s a project that resulted from years of conversation and research about family ties to the region.
“The Spaldings and the Whitmans were the first to do it. Everyone who came after that was a settler, not a pioneer,” Jiroudek said. The author co-owns Bald Eagle Coffee House in Cannon Beach with his wife, Laurie, a descendant of the Spalding family, who traveled the Oregon Trail alongside the Whitman family.
“Over time, my wife and I have become fascinated by the fact that my wife comes from such a legacy of her family history,” Jiroudek said. “I started looking into it and I started to see things that made me think, ‘Gosh, there are a lot of things that are left out when it comes to understanding her ancestors,’” he added.
Both the Spalding and Whitman families started missions in the region. The Whitmans settled near Walla Walla, Washington, while the Spaldings went east to Lapwai, Idaho. The Spaldings’ mission included a school, printing house, sawmill and grist mill.
“In 1836, the Spaldings and Whitmans came over the Oregon Trail, which is kind of a misnomer because there was no Oregon Trail. They made the Oregon Trail, from St. Louis to the West Coast,” Jiroudek said, noting finds from his research.
“One of the things that drove me to do this is the fact that the Whitmans were kind of glorified. They’re the ones that people tend to know about. Chances are very few people know about the Spaldings,” Jiroudek said. He describes the Whitmans’ mission as a failure, but the Spaldings’ as a success. The Whitmans, along with other settlers, were killed in 1847 by members of the Cayuse tribe, who believed that the Whitmans had poisoned many tribe members.
Jiroudek’s book is divided into five sections, taking readers first on the Oregon Trail, then progressing to the family mission, encounters with the Nez Perce, the Whitman massacre and subsequent events.
“We can’t even really begin to comprehend what it was like. These people literally walked and rode on a wagon. From my understanding, riding in a wagon is one of the most bone-charring experiences. They did this over 5,000 miles and it took them over seven months,” Jiroudek said.
The author spent three years researching historical facts and stories behind the novel, poring over articles, books and other publications. He also talked with Laurie’s great-aunt, Joanne Spalding-Stacy. The two exchanged letters, discussing family stories. “She gave me a lot of inside information which I don’t think has been published publicly,” Jiroudek said.
After finishing the novel, Jiroudek continues to look forward, finding new ways to merge the forms of storytelling he considers passions. Also a passionate musician, he has written a handful of songs that focus on the Spaldings’ journey.
One song is titled “Go West,” while another is based on the novel’s epilogue. Jiroudek hinted that he may perform the songs if he does any live readings of the book. “It’s a great story, there’s so much drama,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.