Tawnya Torres was a freshman in high school when she first encountered “Fight Club” at Godfather’s Books in Astoria. The year was 2006 and the thriller, written in 1996 by Chuck Palahniuk, was made popular in 1999 when it became a cult classic film. But Torres was interested in the book, especially in Palahniuk’s style of writing.
“I never read anything like it, and was introduced to a whole new kind of dark fiction that broke all the rules but was stylish and deep,” Torres said.
Cut to the coronavirus pandemic, when Torres lost her job. Finding herself with uninterrupted time, in four months she had two rough drafts of fiction novels. Three more followed soon after.
Out of that generative period, Torres published her debut novel, “A Silent Discovery,” a romantic fantasy that released in October 2022. A second novel, a science fiction romance titled “Heart of the Machine,” followed in March of this year. A third book is planned for release in early 2024.
Torres has maintained a rhythm as a writer, typically producing a rudimentary draft of a novel in the space of three to four months. She describes these early drafts as “a chain of thoughts that need severe editing and revisions.”
She aims for 500 to 1,000 words each day, carving out at least an hour to write at night when she feels she is at her most creative. In part, having her books accepted by a publisher fueled her sessions. “Once I knew I had something, I didn’t want to stop,” Torres said.
But getting those words to readers amounted to more than just putting in the hours. Tenacious is one word that comes to mind; Torres faced hundreds of rejection letters before finding her first publisher. “At one point, I almost lost count,” she said. “I’ve been told my books aren’t marketable, my writing isn’t good and that I should just give up.”
But Torres didn’t give up, and was encouraged by her boyfriend, Zac, her neighbors and others. “I have a wonderful community of people willing to read my work, to cheer for me, to help me up when I was knocked down,” she said. “Knowing someone liked my story gave me the strength to keep going.”
That encouragement has built a momentum. “I think I have something to say about grief, love, trauma, forgiveness and family,” she said. “There are hundreds of stories like mine, but I hope my words make people feel seen, like they are heard. They matter and I notice them.”
Torres has contracts for more releases in the future, and is now taking a break from querying agents and publishers to work on marketing and editing. She is not shy to encourage others who may not yet see themselves as writers.
“Don’t give up on your story, simply finish it,” she said. “No matter how shabby or terribly written the first draft is, just get it on paper.”
